 Skip to main content
site logo

WhatsApp Adds Support for Secure Migration of Chat History from Android to iOS

Published June 14, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

A quick one for WhatsApp users – today, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that users will now be able to switch between Android and iPhone without losing encryption on their messages.

Mark Zuckerberg post

As noted by Zuckerberg, this has been a highly requested feature, providing more flexibility and security for the many WhatsApp users looking to switch to a new device.

WhatsApp added the ability to transfer your data from iPhone to Android last year, which had been a key pain point for many WhatsApp users.

Before last year’s update, transferring your info meant losing your chat history, as there was no way to maintain security in the transition. Because WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, and stored on-device, Meta says that it had to work collaboratively with OS developers to come up with a solution that facilitated data sharing in this way.

And now, those switching between Android and iPhone will have the same capacity, which will give users more choice in their device selection and management.

The updated process is being rolled out to all WhatsApp users from today.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Renewed and refreshed, Publer comes with exciting novelties.
From Publer
June 01, 2022
SocialPeta helps global mobile game companies with cost reduction and effect improvement
From SocialPeta
May 27, 2022
Andersen Charity: How an IT Company Helps Ukrainian Healthcare Facilities
From Andersen Inc.
June 03, 2022
Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.