WhatsApp prompts users to choose a username ahead of update

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WhatsApp’s shift to usernames over phone numbers is getting closer to implementation, with the platform now prompting users to reserve their usernames ahead of the coming launch.

In a new promotion, fronted by boxing champion Anthony Joshua, WhatsApp has demonstrated how users can create a username as a primary ID option.

WhatsApp has been moving towards usernames for some time as a means to improve user privacy. The platform prompted users to create a username in November, and began displaying usernames on profiles in January. Now, WhatsApp is calling on users to prepare for a broader shift.

As per WhatsApp: “Starting this week, you can reserve a username to use later this year when we launch this feature. With over three billion people on WhatsApp a lot of names overlap, which is why we're opening reservations early so everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them.”

WhatsApp said that users can choose a name, or use its generator tool to create one.

Businesses will have their own process for claiming existing usernames from other Meta apps. “We also know that some people like creators, small businesses, and organizations may want to maintain a consistent presence online,” WhatsApp said. “For them, we reserved an option to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook username on WhatsApp.”

Business users can go to this link to reserve their existing username. However, WhatsApp said businesses can only reserve usernames using a mobile device.

WhatsApp said that its switch to usernames will ensure more privacy, with no directory to browse and no suggestions. People will need to know a user’s exact username to contact them. Meanwhile, WhatsApp also built an optional username key that others will need to know to message you.

WhatsApp users can reserve their username within Settings > Account > Username in the app.

WhatsApp said that it will be rolling out usernames gradually over the coming months, and will notify users in WhatsApp when the feature is available in their region.