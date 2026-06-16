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X adds Google Tag Manager integration

The app expanded several areas of its Ad Managers platform to make promotions more accessible to marketers regardless of coding experience.

Published June 16, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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X wants to make it easier for ad partners to monitor the performance of their campaigns, via a new integration with Google Tag Manager that will enable expanded, simplified event tracking.

Google’s Tag Manager enables marketers to deploy and manage marketing and analytics tags without modifying website code. By adding a GTM code to a website, marketers can manage tracking tags using a centralized process.

Now, marketers will be able to add X’s tracking tags via this same process.

As per X: “Advertisers can now set up Pixel and Conversion API (CAPI) directly within X Ads Manager using a guided, no-code experience — minimizing the need for in-depth developer support.

So now, X advertisers will be able to track more specific performance insights, including direct conversions stemming from their X ads.

X said this updated process will make it easier for advertisers of all levels of technical expertise to implement performance tracking.

Building on this, X is also rolling out a new live dashboard to monitor Pixel and CAPI event health, in order to help advertisers quickly spot and resolve issues. 

Finally, X has grouped all of its Conversion API resources within its Events Manager element, which will make it easier for developers to access and utilize X’s various tracking tools.

These measurement updates will add an extra level of transparency within the X ads process.

X currently has 550 million monthly active users, and remains a key platform for discussion of real-time events and issues.

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Filed Under: X (Twitter)

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