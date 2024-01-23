X Enables Passkey Access for US Users

X is rolling out support for Passkey login, providing another way for users to access their X profiles without relying on passwords, or other less secure means.

Today we’re excited to launch Passkeys as a login option for our US-based users on iOS!



A passkey is a new, easy to use, and secure way to log in to your account - all from your device. Passkeys are more secure than traditional passwords since they’re individually generated by… — Safety (@Safety) January 23, 2024

Passkeys, which enable fingerprint and face ID login, utilize cryptographic data transfer to facilitate access, with your actual login info remaining on your device. That makes it a more secure login option, and many cybersecurity experts are now recommending that social platforms support Passkey access.

TikTok added Passkey support last July, while LinkedIn is also working on the same, and given the ongoing concerns around account hacking, it makes sense that, eventually, all platforms will follow suit.

And it could be especially valuable on X, which removed SMS two-factor authentication for non-paying users last February. X Premium subscribers can still use it, but as part of its cost-cutting drive, X decided to get rid of it as a security option for all users, which will reportedly save the business around $60 million in annual SMS costs.

You can still download an alternative authenticator app for the same purpose, but having Passkey access as an in-built alternative could be a valuable consideration for those who no longer have 2FA enabled.

It’s not available to everyone just yet (as X notes), but it could be worth considering, as X continues to roll out Passkey access to more regions.