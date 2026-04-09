X brings back DM voice replies

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X has added voice notes to its updated X Chat messaging system, enabling users to send audio replies to DMs in the app.

X users will now be able to use their voice to connect, which can provide an extra dimension to the engagement process.

To be clear, Twitter added audio messages in DMs back in 2020, so functionally, this is not new. But amid the reconstruction of its DM system, X removed voice replies late last year. This updated version is now aligned with the latest upgrades in the app.

X launched its updated X Chat platform and app last month, which represents a complete reconstruction of X’s messaging back-end, in order to build in more security features.

X Chat now includes encryption as an option within its DM platform, though X has also faced challenges in implementing effective encryption and ensuring data security.

In May 2025, X paused the roll-out of DM encryption due to concerns that the system could be accessed by external hackers. Security experts have repeatedly warned that X’s approach to encryption will leave vulnerabilities, and that the platform should not be trusted. However, the X team is working to solidify its security features and provide users with more assurance.

That could be another step toward the rollout of X Money and facilitating monetary exchange in the app. More secure messaging would form a key plank in fortifying X’s systems to facilitate such activity, which means that X really needs to improve its data transfer process to advance to this next stage.

Voice DMs are another element that will provide more options on this front, and the reintroduction of voice replies could suggest that X is getting closer to resolving its back-end concerns and building a better DM service.

X also released a separate X Chat app in beta testing last month.