X Users Can Now Participate in Spaces Streams via Desktop PCs

It’s been in testing for some time, but now, X Spaces users can log in as a speaker on desktop, providing another way to engage in the platform’s audio chats.

As you can see in this example, users can now send a request to speak via the desktop version of the platform, providing another way to link into the Spaces experience.

Users have been able to listen in to Spaces chats on desktop PCs for some time, but you weren’t able to participate, as Spaces was built around mobile functionality, including the mobile mic. That’s been a limiting factor for podcasters and those who’d prefer to use higher-end audio equipment, with the mobile mic not offering anywhere near the same level of customization and control in-stream.

The X team has been working to address this since May, as part of its broader push to facilitate more creation in the app, which will then, ideally, help to attract more exclusive broadcasts in-stream. And now, Spaces on desktop is fully-functional. Though some users have reported it being a little glitchy at present.

At the same time, the X team is also working to improve the platform’s Media Studio tools, which could soon provide even more options for utilizing professional audio equipment in Spaces streams.

X CTO Elon Musk has said that new features will be coming to Media Studio soon, which are expected to include more advanced live-streaming tools, in order to facilitate better video and audio streams. Which will provide even more ways to utilize Spaces for professional broadcasts, though they will be XBlue exclusive tools, as Media Studio is now a paid-only feature.

But if you’re serious about streaming, and X plays a key part in your audience connection, then this will be welcome news. And ideally, you’ll also, eventually, be able to build enough audience in the app to qualify for X’s new ad revenue share program, which would then offset the cost of XBlue membership either way.

Which, really, is the broader scale vision for the app. Musk wants his X platform to be the best option for creators, by facilitating better revenue share, along with more advanced creation tools, which would then bring more original content in-stream, attracting more viewers, more advertisers, etc.

The capacity to stream via desktop is another step in this direction, which could help to generate more interest in its Spaces offering.