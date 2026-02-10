YouTube Adds Auto Captions When Muted, New AI Feature

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

YouTube is rolling out a new function that will switch on captions whenever you mute a clip, while it’s also got a new generative AI option that can animate a still image, and it’s got a new incentive for YouTube Music subscribers.

First off, YouTube has added a new playback function on mobile that will automatically switch on captions whenever a user mutes their device while watching a video, making it easier to continue watching in varying situations.

As per YouTube: “When the user unmutes their device, captions are turned off. This is not currently available for Shorts. The setting is turned on by default for all users. However, you can turn it off in the caption settings.”

That’s a handy addition, which will ensure continuous viewing while traveling, or even just sitting on the couch when your partner tells you to turn the sound off.

It’s a simple, practical update, which will be welcomed by users.

YouTube’s also rolling out an "Add Motion" option for Shorts, which will enable users to convert a still image into an animated, 8-second video clip.

Which sounds a lot like the new profile image animation feature that Facebook just announced.

YouTube’s Add Motion comes with a selection of preset animations for your image-to-video conversion, giving you an easy way to generate a digital puppet of yourself, or whomever you want.

If you want. I don’t know that these kinds of digital animation options are as popular as the platforms themselves would like, and while there will be some novelty value, I doubt they’ll be a big hit. But AI is the thing of the moment, and YouTube’s looking to lean into the trend.

The option is being rolled out to users in all markets, with the exception of the European economic area, Switzerland, and the U.K.

And finally, on subscriptions.

YouTube has said that it’s going to make a big push on subscriptions this year, by adding new features and options for paying users.

So this could be the first of many, with YouTube announcing that all YouTube Premium and YouTube Music subscribers can now generate personalized playlists using its latest artificial intelligence models.

So now, if you can’t be bothered putting together a playlist yourself, you can let AI do it for you, by tapping the AI Playlist button, which will then ask you what types of music you’re after. It will then use that as the prompt for your personalized list.

Which could be good, I guess, though it depends on how well the system understands your music tastes, and what aligns with the mood you’ve outlined. It’ll also be relative to how good you are at articulating what you want, but as a concept, it seems like it could be interesting. Probably not enough to inspire a heap more people to sign-up to YouTube Premium for, but still, it’s another experiment.

YouTube initially pitched this as AI radio stations, which it tested with some Premium subscribers last year.

It’s now re-branded the option to make it sound more personalized, and expanded it to all Premium subscribers.

Some handy updates, along with the AI puppet option, which I don’t personally get.