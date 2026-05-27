YouTube adds conversational custom feed generation

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YouTube is giving users more control over their discovery experience via a new conversational feed generation process that will make it easier to find what they’re looking for. The update will also create new feed options in the process.

Originally announced in November, YouTube’s Your Custom Feed option enables users to describe the feed experience they want. YouTube will then generate it, providing another way to access relevant content.

As explained by YouTube: “Now, you can design a personalized content feed dedicated to your specific interests, moods, or favorite topics, and pin it as a saved chip right to the top of your Home page! Simply enter a custom prompt — like ‘give me something different beyond my usual feed’ or ‘help me unwind after work with guided meditations under 10 minutes’- and we’ll create a new, constantly refreshing feed that you can quickly jump into at any time.”

That could be a handy way to find relevant content, or to discover new topics and interests, using custom feeds that can be pulled up at any time.

Users will also be able to edit their custom feeds via the text box at the top of the custom feed.

Essentially, the updated discovery UI leans into the rising use of conversational prompts for discovery, reflecting the way that people use artificial intelligence chatbots, in order to help align their YouTube experience with this less formal discovery style.

This could be good for finding relevant material when users don’t know exactly what they want. That depends, of course, on how well YouTube’s system can interpret each query.

YouTube said the option is currently rolling out to signed-in viewers in the U.S. on the YouTube mobile app or desktop in English.

“To see the chip, please make sure your YouTube search and watch history are turned on in your account settings,” YouTube said.