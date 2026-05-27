 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo

YouTube adds conversational custom feed generation

The platform’s prompt update reflects the way people interact with artificial intelligence chatbots and aligns with a more casual discovery style.

Published May 27, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

YouTube is giving users more control over their discovery experience via a new conversational feed generation process that will make it easier to find what they’re looking for. The update will also create new feed options in the process.

Originally announced in November, YouTube’s Your Custom Feed option enables users to describe the feed experience they want. YouTube will then generate it, providing another way to access relevant content.

YouTube custom feed

As explained by YouTube: “Now, you can design a personalized content feed dedicated to your specific interests, moods, or favorite topics, and pin it as a saved chip right to the top of your Home page! Simply enter a custom prompt — like ‘give me something different beyond my usual feed’ or ‘help me unwind after work with guided meditations under 10 minutes’- and we’ll create a new, constantly refreshing feed that you can quickly jump into at any time.

YouTube custom feed AI

That could be a handy way to find relevant content, or to discover new topics and interests, using custom feeds that can be pulled up at any time.

Users will also be able to edit their custom feeds via the text box at the top of the custom feed.

Essentially, the updated discovery UI leans into the rising use of conversational prompts for discovery, reflecting the way that people use artificial intelligence chatbots, in order to help align their YouTube experience with this less formal discovery style.

This could be good for finding relevant material when users don’t know exactly what they want. That depends, of course, on how well YouTube’s system can interpret each query.

YouTube said the option is currently rolling out to signed-in viewers in the U.S. on the YouTube mobile app or desktop in English.

“To see the chip, please make sure your YouTube search and watch history are turned on in your account settings,” YouTube said.

Recommended Reading

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
How Online Backlash Becomes a Full-Scale PR Crisis
From Visibrain
May 28, 2026
Visibrain logo
Metricool Launches Metricool Studio to Automate Social Media Reporting
From Metricool
May 27, 2026
Metricool logo
AI Video Cut Launches Three Features to Reduce Video Production Costs for Marketing Teams
From Interpromo GmbH
May 18, 2026
Interpromo GmbH logo
Metricool’s 2026 TikTok Study Reveals 31% Drop in Video Views Amid Content Saturation
From Metricool
May 12, 2026
Metricool logo
Editors' picks
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell