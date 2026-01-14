 Skip to main content
YouTube Adds More Promote Targeting Options, Image-to-Video AI

Published Jan. 14, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager

YouTube has announced some new updates to its “Promote” in-stream boosting option, while it’s also trying out a new AI-powered image-to-video option, which could give you another way to create Shorts clips.

First, on YouTube Promote. YouTube’s rolling out a new update for Promote, its boost option for YouTube clips, which will enable creators to show their clips to viewers based on interests.

So now, if you want to reach a specific community in the app, you’ll be able to promote your content to, say, gamers, beauty enthusiasts, or travel buffs.

YouTube Promote update

YouTube Promote offers a simplified YouTube ad experience, giving creators the opportunity to quickly amplify their clips in-stream.

YouTube promote in-stream

As you can see in this example, the YouTube Promote flow runs you through an easy setup process, which enables you to get more views and engagement.

And now, you’ll have more audience targeting options, based on simple qualifiers of the people that you want to reach. It could be a handy addition, especially for those looking to kick-start their channel.

Interest targeting is only available when setting up a promotion on desktop at this stage, but it will be coming to the mobile app soon.

On another front, YouTube is also rolling out a new option to combine still images into a short video clip.

YouTube ingredients

As you can see in this example, YouTube is testing out a new process (called “Ingredients”) that will enable you to select up to three images which you can then combine into a video clip, complete with sound, if you choose.

As per YouTube:

“We know many of you have been looking forward to more powerful ways to visualize your ideas and turn static images into dynamic stories. Ingredients to video allows you to transform text prompts and reference images into 8-second video clips using our latest Veo GenAI models.”

Google announced a major update to its Veo AI video generation system this week, which is being integrated into YouTube, and powering this new element.

Which will provide more capacity for video creation.

I mean, they’ll only be 8-second clips for now, but Veo’s improved image consistency could make this a particularly interesting options, which could help to provide realistic-looking videos from your images.

If you want that. It still feels like most people would prefer to, you know, have actual experiences, as opposed to pretending they did by simulating them through AI tools. But there could be some interesting use cases, which could make this another interesting AI options for at least some portion of users.

The update is part of the expanded rollout of Veo 3.1 in YouTube, this is currently underway.

