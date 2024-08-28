 Skip to main content
YouTube Expands AI Comment Summaries to More Languages

Published Aug. 28, 2024
YouTube’s expanding its comment topics feature, which uses AI to sort video comments into categories, to more languages.

YouTube comment summaries

As you can see in this example, YouTube’s comment topics, which it first launched in November last year, filters video comments into separate categories for easier sorting.

When you tap through on the “Comments” section on videos where this is enabled, you’re now also able to tap on “Topics”, which then displays a selection of topic areas, dependent on the discussion.

YouTube expanded comment topics to Shorts with a lot of comments back in June, and now, it’s rolling them out in more languages, so that more users can access these AI filtered discussions.

As explained by YouTube:

We're expanding our comment topics experiment to include all languages supported by YouTube comments. We heard positive feedback when we launched this feature within large comment sections on English-language videos, so we’re happy to be testing it in more languages across more content.”

And beyond easier engagement for viewers, YouTube says that creators can also use comment summaries to improve their efforts.

Creators are able to tap through to comment discussions to see what people are saying, while they can also get content inspiration from the topical chats.

At the same time, if creators want to remove any topics, they can delete individual comments that show up under the specific topic.

It’s an interesting way to use AI filtering, which could help to increase engagement and interaction with YouTube clips.

YouTube says that the feature is still being rolled out on a limited basis on videos with large comment sections

