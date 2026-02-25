YouTube expands voice replies to all creators, adds new Shorts remix options

YouTube is expanding its voice replies option to all creators, while it’s also trying out some new creation tools for Shorts, and enhancing its Premium Lite subscription offering.

First, on voice replies, which enables creators and channel managers to respond to comments under their videos with voice clips.

YouTube began experimenting with voice replies with selected creators in December 2024, before expanding it to millions of creators throughout 2025. And now, YouTube is making the option available to all creators.

As per YouTube: “We're happy to announce that the voice replies feature, which enables creators to reply to comments on their videos with their voice, is now available to all creators. Creators can now record a voice reply to comments from the YouTube main app or Studio Mobile on Android and iOS.”

YouTube said the goal of voice replies is to make it easier for creators to show appreciation and connect with their fans in a more personal way.

On another front, YouTube is also testing a new artificial intelligence-based editing option for Shorts, with some Shorts viewers now able to use the Remix option to “Add an object” or “Reimagine” the content, according to a Feb. 24 company post.

With Add an object, viewers will be able to use AI prompts to insert items into a scene from an original clip, enabling custom editing of a video with new effects or elements.

With Reimagine, Shorts viewers will be able to transform a single frame from the original clip into an entirely new video, via suggested or custom prompts. Viewers will be able to upload two reference photos for context.

So, essentially, this new AI-powered remix function will enable Shorts viewers to generate all-new clips based on the content of the original, which could be another way to enhance Shorts engagement and creative trends. YouTube added its Extend with AI option in September, which enables viewers to come up with alternative endings to clips using AI. The platform is still seemingly looking for the right formula to tap into the creative capacity of AI to enhance the Shorts engagement experience.

I’m not sure that enabling users to generate more derivative content that they can then post as their own is the best option, but clearly, YouTube is willing to experiment.

YouTube said these new remix options are currently in testing with a small group of users.

Finally, YouTube is adding background play and downloads to its Premium Lite subscription offering.

Premium Lite, which is a cheaper version of YouTube Premium that reduces the amount of ads displayed, but doesn’t get rid of them entirely, was first launched in selected regions in 2024, according to The Verge. It expanded to more markets in July..

And now, YouTube is adding more to the overall Premium Lite offering, which has been a key user request.

That will enhance the value of the option, which could help YouTube drive more take-up. And with the company now generating billions from subscriptions, that could be an important push.

While parent company Google doesn’t share data on YouTube subscriber revenue in isolation, it recently shared in its 2025 Q4 earnings call that it now has over 325 million paid subscriptions across both Google and YouTube, and that it’s seeing strong subscription revenue growth for YouTube.

Providing more options for people to sign-up, then, is a logical step to help drive increased revenue intake for the business