YouTube Looks to Highlight Places Mentioned in Videos, Adds 'Collections' to Help Sort Subscriptions

YouTube's testing out a new option that will automatically provide a new link format for any places mentioned within YouTube clips, while it will also now enable creators to edit auto-chapters with text descriptions.

Places Mentioned could be a big one for businesses – as described by YouTube:

“This new feature, within the video description box, will give users an easy and engaging way to find out about places mentioned in a video.”

YouTube notes that, up and till now, creators have had to add in text links to add information about places mentioned in the video. The new feature will automatically add a new visual link format for videos where YouTube can detect a place mention.

YouTube says that it will begin testing the format with selected food and drinks video, with more to come in future.

YouTube’s also testing a new ‘Collections’ option for channel subscriptions, which will make it easier for users to find videos in different categories, based on the channels they’ve chosen to follow.

As explained by YouTube:

“To make it easier for viewers to organize and find content quickly in your Subs feed, we’re testing out customizable ‘collections’ that will appear at the top of your feed. If you’re in the experiment, you’ll see we’re starting off with a ‘Favorites’ collection which is based on subscriptions you’ve recently watched. You can edit your collections, including the Favorites collection, by simply adding or removing channels from your Favorites. You’ll also be able to create new collections around topics, creators, and other content you enjoy.”

The idea is that this will make it easier for users to sort their subscriptions in order to find the content they’re after at any given time, based on their chosen topics, which could help to ensure that they don’t miss any uploads from their favorite creators.

YouTube’s also testing editable auto captions, with creators able to change the descriptions attached to automatically assigned segments within the video details

As you can see in this example, now, when auto chapters have been added, creators will be able to go into the video details and add in their own text, providing more opportunity to align your content with common search queries or elements.

Finally, YouTube’s also testing a new ‘guided policy experience’ to help creators when they’re working through a policy issue.

“We’ve heard feedback about how difficult and frustrating this process can be, so we hope providing a clearer outlook on how to move forward will help in these stressful moments. Now, creators will have more information about how to proceed when they receive a Community Guidelines violation and be given clearer options on how to resolve it.”

Addressing policy violations has been a key frustration among YouTube creators, and this new process will provide additional guidance and assistance in the process, which, could be a major help, if it works as intended.

Each of these new updates will have varying levels of benefit, but for marketers, the automated Places Mentioned highlights could be a big one.

We’ll keep you updated on any progress.