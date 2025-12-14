 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

YouTube Looks To Streamline Sponsored Content Partnerships

Published Dec. 14, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

YouTube’s trying to make it easier for creators to partner with brands on content promotions, with some new updates to its branded content partnership process that will enable brands to gain direct access to sponsored video performance insights.

First off, YouTube has announced that it’s rebranding its brand–initiated video linking as “Brand Partner Access.” With this new process, creator-approved brands will be given access to full video performance metrics on sponsored content, while they’ll also be able to launch creator content as ads within larger paid campaigns.

YouTube partner access

These are just two examples of how YouTube creator partnership ads can be displayed, with overlays on Shorts that link to a brand promotion.

YouTube creators are able to tag their videos as sponsored content within the upload flow, which will add a “Paid promotion” label to the relevant video clip/s. 

And as noted, within this updated process, approved brand partners will be able to promote creator content as part of a partnership ad campaign across YouTube and Google platforms, while also gaining expanded access to insights based on that content.

YouTube says that this new process will save creators time, by making it easier for brand partners to access relevant video info, without having to ask the creator to share insights, while the direct access to performance data will also alleviate the need for creators to share screenshots of their video performance.

YouTube also notes that brand sponsored promotions of their content can help creators grow their audience:

“If a brand uses your video in a partnership ad campaign, your video will get surfaced to a new, highly targeted and relevant audience.”

Functionally, it’s not a major change, with the key update being the capacity to more easily share video-specific data with brand partners, in order to save time, and add more transparency to the process.

But both YouTube’s partner ads and the capacity to share performance insights have existed for some time, through various other means.

But with YouTube looking to help more creators make money from their content, it’s working on various refinements and improvements to streamline the process.

Back in October, YouTube also launched a new Media Kit process, which enables YPP channel managers to generate a PDF of their channel performance stats, that they can then share with prospective brand partners.

YouTube Press Kit

This update to brand content partnerships is similar, in refining and improving the process, with simplified, streamlined connection options.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Willow becomes the first Social Media Management Solution to enable native LinkedIn person tag…
From Willow
December 01, 2025
Willow logo
Instagram Reels Decline, YouTube Views Increase, Competition Surges on LinkedIn: Key Trends fr…
From Metricool
December 10, 2025
Metricool logo
Sociallyin Earns Top Rankings Across Influencer Marketing, Social Media, Video Production, and…
From Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency
December 04, 2025
Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Social Media Updates
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.