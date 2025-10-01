YouTube Offers New Sports Categories via YouTube Select

YouTube is looking to help advertisers tap into the popularity of sports in the app, with two new “YouTube Select” sports offerings that will provide more opportunity to align your promotions with sports offerings.

YouTube Select line-ups are a premium YouTube ad placement, which enables advertisers to target the most relevant channels within a certain topic group on YouTube. That gives you more ways to expand your reach by topic, as opposed to focusing on events, keywords or single channels.

YouTube Select already includes a range of line-up offerings across a range of topic categories, including beauty, fashion & lifestyle, food & recipes, gaming, and more.

And now YouTube is adding two more sports offerings to its Select line-up:

College Sports Lineup : Capture the massive and passionate college men’s football and basketball fanbases with live games on YouTube TV and video-on-demand (VOD) content on YouTube.

YouTube TV Women's Live Sports Lineup : Tap into the explosive momentum in women's athletics viewership. This offering features 100% live game content on YouTube TV, spanning collegiate and professional levels.

That’ll give you more ways to maximize your YouTube ads within specific topic categories, via reserved placements for ongoing events.

The main focus of these new sports placements, however, is live TV viewers on Connected TV sets, providing traditional TV-like targeting for specific sports and events through YouTube Select placement.

And YouTube is growing as a destination for sports engagement.

The platform recently hosted the opening game of the 2025-26 NFL season, while YouTube says that more than 40 billion hours of sports content is consumed annually in the app.

“These Lineups allow advertisers to effectively capture attention during thrilling moments, reach the right fans at the right time, and drive measurable results.”

It could be another consideration for your promotions.

Those interested need to get in touch with a Google representative to discuss YouTube Select reservations.