YouTube Tests Picture-In-Picture Ads for Live Streams

YouTube’s trying out a new ad format for live streams, with picture-in-picture mid-roll ads set to start appearing in eligible broadcasts.

As per YouTube:

“YouTube is experimenting with Picture in Picture for live mid-rolls. Some viewers on select devices will begin to see the new ad format in the coming months, allowing creators to run ads without disrupting the live stream!”

So rather than have mid-roll ads that cut into your stream, disrupting the flow, streamers will now also be able to generate revenue from smaller screen ads that are displayed on top of the in-progress presentation.

Which could be a better way to incorporate promotions into streams. Last September, YouTube began its initial test of mid-roll ads for live streams, which included a countdown timer, so that viewers and streamers could prepare for the upcoming ad, as well as a delay option, so that creators could stop ads from showing up at inopportune times.

But with a less disruptive format, that becomes less of a concern. And while they may not have the same level of effectiveness for advertisers, they could better align with the format, providing more ways to connect with live-stream audiences without annoying them at the same time.

Mid-roll ads on live streams have proven to be of value, for creators at least. According to YouTube, creators adopting live automated live mid-roll ads have, on average, seen a more than 20% increase in in-stream ad revenue per hour.

As such, they’ll no doubt be of interest, and this updated format could be a key selling point to get more streamers to enable ads, maximizing YouTube’s placement opportunities.

It’s an interesting experiment either way. YouTube says that the new ad format will appear on selected live streams in the app.