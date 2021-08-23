YouTube Outlines Creator Monetization Additions as YouTube Partner Program Hits 2 Million Participants

YouTube's Partner Program, its monetization framework for creators, has reached a new milestone of 2 million participants, and to mark the occasion, the platform has published an updated visualization of the evolution of YPP, which continues to grow in line with the platform's increasing creator focus.

As outlined by YouTube:

"Over fourteen years ago, we launched the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), a first-of-its-kind open monetization program, where anyone who qualified could join and start making money. Creators who are part of YPP can make money and earn a living from their content on YouTube with ten different monetization features (and we keep adding more), from advertiser revenue to selling merchandise. Over the last three years, we’ve paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists, and media companies."

In addition, YouTube also notes that its monetization program has lead to the creation of new jobs, and improved economic outcomes.

"In 2019 alone, YouTube’s creative ecosystem supported the equivalent of 345,000 full-time jobs, just in the U.S. This also means that quality content on everything from how to fix a garage door, to music videos, to lectures on advanced physics, are available for free, to audiences around the world."

Indeed, YouTube continues to add new monetization tools, including new paid sticker types to donate to creators, 'Super Thanks', another form of paid recognition, and its new, $100 million Shorts funding program.

And as the competition for creative talent heats up, with all platforms now looking to provide more monetization options, YouTube will need to continue to evolve its tools to remain ahead of the game.

Here's an overview of how the platform's creator monetization offerings have evolved over time.