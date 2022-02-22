YouTube Reveals the Top Performing Super Bowl Ads for 2022, Based on Overall Views in the App

Did you catch all the big Super Bowl ads, and take notes for your own campaigns?

If not, you can still check them out via YouTube’s AdBlitz showcase, where it hosts all the big campaigns from the event. And today, YouTube has announced the winners of its Super Bowl AdBlitz for 2022, being the most viewed ads across YouTube from the event.

And while there’s not a heap of brand lessons that can be gleaned from these big campaigns – outside of spending millions on top celebrities – there are some pointers in terms of creative, aside from the stars, which could help in your marketing.

Just imagine these campaigns (except the movie/TV promos) without big stars attached and you can strip them back to their core a little better.

The most viewed Super Bowl campaign came from Amazon, with this Alexa ad, starring celebrity couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, already exceeding 68 million views.

The underlying joke would still work, even without the stars attached, and that could help to get you thinking of comedic takes on your products.

Coming in second is the latest preview for ‘Jurassic Park: Dominion’, which has now surpassed 45m views.

I mean, I’m guessing that you don’t have the capacity to fund a feature film with CG dinosaurs for your own brand promo, so there’s not a heap of takeaways here. But people certainly like dinosaurs. So that’s something.

Up next is this campaign from Hyundai, starring Jason Bateman – and interestingly, this ad did not air during the Super Bowl itself.

The digital-only campaign has reached 83m views on YouTube, underlining the potential value of taking an alternative approach to the event, and saving yourself the reported $7m for a 30 second TV spot.

Given the campaign’s success, I wouldn’t be surprised to see more brands shunning traditional TV ads over the coming years.

Next up is the latest trailer for ‘Moon Knight’ from Marvel Entertainment and Disney+.

That’s generated 29m views thus far, and again, while it is a TV show preview, meaning the applicable insight is limited, there are some notes on framing and editing which can be gleaned from the ad.

Finally, there’s this campaign from Nissan, starring Eugene Levy as an unlikely action star.

Again, you won’t be able to afford big stars like this for your campaign, but conceptually, there are notes that you can glean from this approach, and creative considerations for your own initiatives.

But it is hard to take any true lessons from these ads, given the money spent on each, and the stars fronting them. Though if you dig a little deeper, there are some interesting, and potentially valuable notes, on framing, creative approach, timing, etc.

Or you could make your own dinosaur trailer, on a smaller scale. Buy some plastic dinos from the toy store, film down real low. It could work.

You can check out all of the Super Bowl campaigns here.