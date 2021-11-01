x
YouTube Shares New 'Shorts Report' to Highlight Key Content Trends and Tips [Infographic]

Published Nov. 1, 2021
Short videos consumption is on the rise on every social platform, and if you’re looking to try out YouTube’s TikTok-like Shorts option, then its regular ‘Shorts Report’ trend updates are definitely worth a look.

The Shorts Report highlights popular users, trends, and creation notes to help in your Shorts process. The October version of the Shorts Report includes notes on how to maximize Shorts engagement, using audio in your clips, and how to build an audience with the option.

If you’re looking for more tips, YouTube also has a Shorts educational video series as well, and with Shorts now up to 6.5 billion daily views, it likely is worth consideration in your process.

You can check out the October Shorts Report below.

YouTube Shorts Report - October 2021

