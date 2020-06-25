YouTube Showcases Top Ad Campaigns as Part of its 2020 NewFronts Presentation

YouTube has today announced the winners of its 2020 YouTube Works awards, which "celebrate and champion the brilliant minds producing the most innovative and effective campaigns on YouTube in the past year".

Presented as part of YouTube's NewFront event, the awards were allocated in nine categories, with Baccardi's 'Beat Machine' campaign taking out the major Grand Prix award, in addition to the 'Creative Innovation' prize.

The campaigns present some interesting case studies in innovative, engaging use of YouTube ads, and are well worth a look for anyone seeking inspiration for their own brand approach (you can view the full list of winners here).

In addition to the awards, YouTube has also announced a range of new originals coming to its platform, including new documentaries and specials from Demi Lovato and magician David Blaine.

YouTube also showcased its recently announced YouTube Select brand advertising packages, and its new Video Action Campaigns to maximize ad reach.

With YouTube usage rising amid the COVID-19 lockdowns, now may be a good time re-assess your YouTube advertising options, and these examples and options could provide new inspiration on this front.

In addition to this, YouTube also notes that over 100 million Americans now watch YouTube on their home TV screens each month. That's a major shift, which essentially gives YouTube campaigns TV-like reach and resonance.

Worth taking a look, and considering the potential for your outreach.

You can view all the YouTube Works 2020 winners here.