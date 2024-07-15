YouTube Tests AI Generated Radio Stations for YouTube Music

YouTube is trying out another way to utilize AI, this time within YouTube Music, with Music Premium subscribers now able to try out a new “AI-generated radio” option, which enables you to personalize what you want to hear by describing it.

As you can see in this example, shared by 9 to 5 Google, YouTube’s AI radio station option will effectively create a custom playlist based on conversational prompts. So if you’re in the mood for “angry metal music”, or “relaxing instrumentals that feature female vocals”, the system will be able to come up with a continuous stream of tracks aligned to that prompt.

Which is probably not a major leap in terms of AI application, but then again, maybe, if you’re able to ask for very specific, very niche music, and it provides that, it could be an interesting addition.

But really, the system is using YouTube’s existing keyword matching, based on text tags for each track, to provide music matches. The key here is the level of customization that it facilitates, though it could be an interesting addition either way.

Like all platforms, YouTube’s working to integrate AI as much as possible, in order to tap into the latest trend wave. YouTube’s also testing AI background generation for video clips, AI music generation for custom soundtracks, AI recommendations for new video ideas, the capacity to skip ahead to the next most relevant part of a clip, and more.

All of these are practical, valuable uses of AI, which should provide utility within both the creation and viewing process.

YouTube’s new AI generated radio option is currently in testing with YouTube Music Premium subscribers.