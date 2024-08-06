YouTube Tests Google AI Idea Prompts for Creators

YouTube’s trying out another generative AI creation option, with a new Google Gemini integration with YouTube Studio that’ll help creators come up with more ideas for their content.

As you can see in this example, some YouTube creators are now able to access a new “Brainstorm with Gemini” element within YouTube Studio, which will provide prompts, including concepts, trend notes, and even thumbnail suggestions, to help improve your content performance.

The prompts are seemingly powered by Google Search activity, as opposed to YouTube-specific notes, which could give you more to think about when creating.

The new element appears in a separate panel within the “Research” tab, with various suggestions highlighted, and you can tap through on any of the prompts to glean more insight.

It’s another way for YouTube to provide AI-based guidance for YouTube creators, having already added a similar AI ideas generator within YouTube Studio earlier this year.

The additional prompts from Gemini, again based on Search, will provide more considerations to help improve your content, or to give you guidance on what people are responding to at any given time, better informing your approach.

Though it might also be overkill. If you’ve got ideas being pitched to you from YouTube’s AI, along with further nudges from Gemini, it could stifle creativity, by prompting you to think about all of the various possibilities.

I don’t know, seems like it could be overwhelming, but YouTube’s only trying it out at this stage to see what creators think.

YouTube says that it’s collecting feedback on the new feature ahead of a broader roll out at some stage in future.