YouTube Paid Out $8 Billion to the Music Industry Over the Past Year

YouTube continues to underline its potential for creators, with the platform today announcing that it paid out $8 billion to the music industry between July 2024 and June 2025.

That amount is split between creators, labels, publishers, etc., so it’s not all going direct to musicians in the app. But a significant portion is being passed on to artists one way or another, helping to support the growth of the broader music industry.

As explained by YouTube:

“Today’s $8 billion payout is a testament to the fact that the twin engine of ads and subscriptions is firing on all cylinders. This number is not an endpoint; it represents meaningful, sustained progress in our journey to build a long-term home for every artist, songwriter, and publisher on the global stage.”

YouTube reported paying $6 billion to the music industry in 2022, so it’s adding another $1 billion in payments per year, based on this latest mark. For comparison, Spotify announced earlier this year that it paid out $10 billion in total to the music industry in 2024, so YouTube is getting close to equaling its contribution.

YouTube says that it’s seen significant growth in its YouTube Music and Premium subscription packages (now up to 125 million cumulative subscribers), helping to support its payouts, while it also continues to grow its ad revenue base, enabling revenue share with all creators.

In total, YouTube says that it’s paid out more than $100 billion to creators over the past four years, with its Partner Program enabling more people to explore their passions, and build a monetizable audience in the app.

Indeed, it remains the most lucrative pathway, on average, for creators, with other platforms still working to evolve their revenue share models. Some creators, of course, will see more success in other apps, but YouTube’s YPP program provides, arguably, the easiest approach, especially when partnered with the platform’s massive audience reach.

And music has always played a key role in the app. Many of the most viewed YouTube clips of all time are music videos, and it’s now become a key distribution channel for musicians seeking to connect with a broader audience.

The latest data underlines this, and reinforces YouTube’s role in music discovery and engagement.