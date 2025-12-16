YouTube Tests Still Image Carousels Within the Shorts Feed

 Skip to main content
Published Dec. 16, 2025
Carousel posts are among the best performers on Instagram, which YouTube has clearly taken note of, as it’s now trying out its own form of still image carousels within the Shorts feed.

As explained by YouTube:

We’re experimenting with showing image posts in the Shorts feed to help creators reach their audience with posts in a new place. Creators can include up to 10 images in their posts, making them a great way to tell a story.”

So soon, in amongst the short-form video clips that populate the Shorts feed, you’ll also see side-scrolling, still image displays, much like TikTok or IG, bringing Shorts more into line with the common short-form content experience.

Which means that, over time, all of the platforms continue to become more and more alike, and add all the same features, reducing differentiation.

Which seems like it’s probably not a good thing, but then again, familiarity could help to encourage more usage of these options, by leaning into habitual behaviors, while also giving creators more content creation and posting options.

Though it still feels a little out of place on YouTube, which has always been focused on video posts.

Though YouTube has also been adding in more social media-like features, like channel communities, which enable creators to share text updates with their channel visitors/followers.

YouTube community spaces

That facilitates more community-building in-stream, and in this context, still image carousels could also play a part. But it does seem a little out of place, as a concept at least.

YouTube says that all image posts created through the “Create” button will be eligible to be shown in the Shorts feed during this test.

YouTube also says that audio options are coming:

“We know audio is an important tool to help you express yourself and tell your story, so we’ll keep everyone updated as we explore testing music with this experience.

But right now, it will be straight image carousels, that you can scroll through within the Shorts feed.

It’s in limited testing with a small group of creators at this stage.

