YouTube Expands Access to Live-Stream Gift Goals and Effects Maker

YouTube is expanding its live-stream Gift Goals to all creators in the U.S., while it’s also got some improvements to its auto-dubbing option, which will make your alternative language variations more appealing.

First off, on Gift Goals, which enables creators to incentivize donations during a live-stream, by offering a reward at a certain donation threshold.

YouTube first announced that it was testing this with selected live-stream creators last month, and now, it’s making live-stream gift goals available to all eligible creators in the U.S.

As per YouTube:

“Gift goals can help you build your community by encouraging your viewers to work towards a common mission. Once you reach your goal, you can celebrate with your community in a variety of creative ways.”

Creators can set their gift goal by tapping the bullseye icon during a stream, from which they’ll then be able to set the time frame to achieve the goal, as well as the reward for doing so.

It could be another way to drive more donations during your broadcasts, and incentivize additional engagement among your fans.

YouTube is also looking to improve its auto-dubbing outputs, with more expressive speech, that will better emulate pitch and intonation from the original audio, and improved lip-sync, in order to match up the new audio to the original clip.

That could make your videos more appealing when translated into other languages, by making it actually look and sound like you’re speaking in another language.

YouTube has also updated its channel moderation settings, in order to make it easier to find each element.

“On desktop, the ‘Community’ tab is now called ‘Community Moderation,’ with ‘Content Controls’ and ‘User Management’ as subsections. All the functionality you're used to is still there, and channel guidelines will remain the same.”

YouTube is also expanding access to its generative AI transformation and drawing tools to all creators with access to its Effects Maker platform, including new templates to kick off your projects.

Effects Maker enables creators to create, publish, and manage effects for YouTube Shorts.

Finally, YouTube has also released some new donation stickers for fall, including a bear, a fox, three rabbits (?), and more.

The new gifts are now available to all creators with gifts enabled for vertical live streams.