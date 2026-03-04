 Skip to main content
YouTube updates Payment Activity overview, provides more detailed data

Published March 4, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager

YouTube announced a change to its payment overviews in YouTube Studio, which will make it easier for creators to keep tabs on their YouTube payouts and better manage their AdSense intake across channels.

YouTube’s updated Payment Activity overview will give creators a more detailed breakdown of their earnings and payments, with specific data on payouts across multiple channels.

YouTube payments

As per YouTube: “We're expanding our studio payment activity capabilities to include creators with multiple channels linked to their AdSense accounts. The current payment activity page provides creators with an easy way to understand how earnings translate into payments, and with this expansion, creators with multiple channels associated with an AdSense account will be able to see metrics like aggregated payment activity across all channels.

YouTube says that the updated payments overview will include a breakdown of payment activity for each channel, as well as payment history for the past 12 months.

“This view will only be available for users that have access to revenue data, either in channel permissions or brand account permissions,” the company said.

YouTube payments

It’s a handy update for social media marketers looking to keep tabs on their specific earnings and better understand their YouTube payouts. Managing this across multiple channels and payment thresholds can make it difficult to keep tabs on the various elements, but this updated breakdown will give creators more insight into the specifics.

It’s another way that YouTube is trying to improve its appeal to creative partners and keep them posting to the app.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

