 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

YouTube Updates Search Filter Terms and Functions

Published Jan. 8, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Okay, I’m not sure how significant this is, but YouTube seems to think that this is a pretty big deal, and for at least some creators, it probably is.

Today, YouTube has announced some changes to its search filter options, which aim to clarify the purpose of each element, and could help you drill down to more relevant results.

YouTube Search Filters

YouTube has made a range of changes here, including:

  • Adding a Shorts filter to the Type menu, which will make it easier to hone in on Shorts specifically
  • The “Sort by” menu has been renamed “Prioritize.” This is apparently clearer as to what you’re filtering for (?)
  • Within the new Prioritize menu, the “View Count” option has been renamed “Popularity,” and YouTube will take into account broader signals when populating this list (including watch time)

In addition to these tweaks, YouTube is also simplifying and reorganizing the filter menu “to make it more intuitive and improve the overall search experience.”

“This includes removing some options that were not working as expected and had contributed to user complaints. The two filters we’re removing are ‘Upload Date - Last Hour’ and ‘Sort by Rating.’ However, you can still find the most recent search results in one of our ‘Upload Date’ filters, and explore popular, highly-viewed videos using the new ‘Popularity’ filter option.”

Is this a big deal?

Well, I don’t know, a lot of these changes seem fairly pedantic, and I don’t really see how changing “Sort” to “Prioritize” makes things any clearer for users.

But clearly, YouTube thinks this is a relevant improvement, which will improve the user experience in the app.

I doubt that it’s going to be a significant update, but it’s worth noting either way, as it could help you understand what people are seeing as they go searching for videos in-stream.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Podium Recognised as Top Agentic AI Software on G2
From Podium Australia
January 08, 2026
Understanding TikTok at Scale: A Data-Driven Approach
From Visibrain
January 06, 2026
Visibrain logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in Social Media Updates
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2026 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.