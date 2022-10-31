 Skip to main content
10 Benefits of Seeking Leads vs Waiting for People to Come to You [Infographic]

Published Oct. 31, 2022
How proactive are you in seeking out new leads for your business?

There are various ways to go about reaching new, potential customers, but many brands still use an ‘if you build it, they will come’ approach, where they post on social, run a few ads, and hope for the best.

The team from SEMRush says that this is not the most effective use of your marketing time, and there are ways to more specifically target and seek out potential leads that can drastically improve your results.

In the below infographic, the SEMRush team outline 10 benefits of using your outreach process to build your contact lists, which you can then use to better target and optimize your efforts.

Some handy tips, which could help to get you thinking about your long-term strategy.

SEMRush lead generation infographic

