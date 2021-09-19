x
10 eCommerce Trends All Online Shop Owners Need to Know in 2022 [Infographic]

Published Sept. 19, 2021
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve your eCommerce website? Want to learn the key trends that will affect your online shop over the coming year?

The team from Red Website Design share ten eCommerce trends to watch out for in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • One-Time Buyers Are the Challenge
  • Online Selling Will Get Bigger
  • Customized Packaging
  • Rise of Mobile Shopping
  • Multichannel Personalization
  • Better Payment Processing
  • Voice Shopping to Take Centre Stage
  • Focus on Green Consumerism
  • Social Media Enters Online Shopping
  • Increased AI Use in Ecommerce

Check out the infographic for more detail.

10 eCommerce trends listing

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

