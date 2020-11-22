x
site logo

10 Facebook Trends You Need to Know in 2021 [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

Nov. 22, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your Facebook marketing approach? Want to know the key platform trends that are predicted to rise in 2021?

The team from Oberlo share their key Facebook trends to look out for in this infographic.

Here’s a summary of the key points:

  • Facebook Live back in favor
  • The AR ecosystem on Facebook
  • Facebook video marketing to grow
  • Private, interest-driven communities
  • Include online shopping experiences
  • Facebook News Feed ads format remains king
  • Chatbots potential
  • More support for small businesses
  • User-generated content
  • Hashtags usage to improve reach

Check out the full infographic below:

Facebook trend tips

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Courtesy of Snapchat

    Snapchat Adds Astrological Profiles So Users Can See Their Alignment with Connections in the App

    Snapchat has added new Astrological Profiles to help users better understand their star signs within the app.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 12, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Courtesy of Snapchat

    Snapchat Adds Astrological Profiles So Users Can See Their Alignment with Connections in the App

    Snapchat has added new Astrological Profiles to help users better understand their star signs within the app.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 12, 2020
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • 11 Graphic Design Trends for 2021 [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 22, 2020
  • 10 Facebook Trends You Need to Know in 2021 [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Nov. 22, 2020
  • Facebook, Twitter and Google to Team Up to Combat COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Nov. 20, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.