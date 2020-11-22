10 Facebook Trends You Need to Know in 2021 [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your Facebook marketing approach? Want to know the key platform trends that are predicted to rise in 2021?

The team from Oberlo share their key Facebook trends to look out for in this infographic.

Here’s a summary of the key points:

Facebook Live back in favor

The AR ecosystem on Facebook

Facebook video marketing to grow

Private, interest-driven communities

Include online shopping experiences

Facebook News Feed ads format remains king

Chatbots potential

More support for small businesses

User-generated content

Hashtags usage to improve reach

Check out the full infographic below:

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.