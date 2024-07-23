Hootsuite Shares Social Platform Benchmark Data for Q2

Trying to get a handle on your social media performance, amid ever shifting algorithms and elements of platform focus?

This might help. Hootsuite recently published its Social Media Benchmarks report for Q2 2024, which is based on 100 social media profiles within each market vertical, gleaned from Hootsuite’s user base.

The full numbers, presented for a range of industries, include overall impressions, audience growth rates, engagement rates and posting frequency.

So, in this case, the numbers are the average over a 30-day period. So if you wanted to measure your Facebook Page performance, you’d just compare your 30-day stats with these figures.

It’s worth underlining that this is a relatively small sample size for each segment, with only 100 profiles used. But that’s still enough to provide a more specific target for your sector, based on average performance.

Hootsuite’s also included Instagram impression stats (again over 30 days):

As well as Facebook and IG posting frequency numbers, to give you an idea of how much content each sector is producing.

There are, of course, a range of factors that can play into this, and there are no definitive, prescriptive target performance numbers to aim for. But as a comparison, and an overview of what you might expect, these data notes do give you some measure of what other brands in your category are seeing, and how they’re achieving those figures.

The types of posts you upload also matter, how engaging your copy is, whether you’re using video content, all of these are additional considerations.

But the biggest factor in all of this is whether you’re driving actual sales from your social media activity.

The trap you can fall into is fishing for engagement, in order to meet some standard benchmark, but really, if what you’re doing is helping to boost your bottom line, then it’s working for your audience.

But if you want some scope on where other brands are at, this data may help.

You can check out Hootsuite’s full Q2 social benchmarks report here.