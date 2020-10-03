10 Graphic Design Rules You Should Never Break [Infographic]

Do you create graphics for your website or social media profiles? Want to ensure you’re not making a mess of it?
The team from Red Website Design share 10 graphic design rules you should stick to in this infographic.
Here are the key points:
- Design with consistency
- Avoid poor legibility
- Avoid color discord
- Prevent non-proportional scaling of graphics and text
- Stay away from raster-based images
- Maintain alignment
- Seriously, only choose 3 fonts
- Establish a visual hierarchy
- Watch your grammar, spelling, and punctuation
- Embrace whitespace
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.