10 Graphic Design Rules You Should Never Break [Infographic]

Do you create graphics for your website or social media profiles? Want to ensure you’re not making a mess of it?

The team from Red Website Design share 10 graphic design rules you should stick to in this infographic.

Here are the key points:

Design with consistency

Avoid poor legibility

Avoid color discord

Prevent non-proportional scaling of graphics and text

Stay away from raster-based images

Maintain alignment

Seriously, only choose 3 fonts

Establish a visual hierarchy

Watch your grammar, spelling, and punctuation

Embrace whitespace

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.