10 Graphic Design Rules You Should Never Break [Infographic]

Oct. 3, 2020

Do you create graphics for your website or social media profiles? Want to ensure you’re not making a mess of it?

The team from Red Website Design share 10 graphic design rules you should stick to in this infographic.

Here are the key points:

  • Design with consistency
  • Avoid poor legibility
  • Avoid color discord
  • Prevent non-proportional scaling of graphics and text
  • Stay away from raster-based images
  • Maintain alignment
  • Seriously, only choose 3 fonts
  • Establish a visual hierarchy
  • Watch your grammar, spelling, and punctuation
  • Embrace whitespace

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Graphic design tips

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

