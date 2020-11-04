x
10 Helpful Social Media Tools to Consider [Infographic]

Nov. 4, 2020

The right tools and apps can help maximize your social media workflow, but with so many new apps being released every day, it can be hard to keep up with the latest.

To help with this, the team from Giraffe Social Media have put together a listing of their current favorite apps, and there are some handy recommendations that could help optimize your process.

The tools listed are:

Of course, everyone has their own favorites and opinions, but definitely, there are some helpful tools here, and they could be exactly what you're looking for and need heading into the holiday period.

Check out the full listing below.

Infographic lists social media marketing tools

