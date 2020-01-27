x
10 Marketing Predictions from Top Experts for the Decade Ahead [Infographic]

Jan. 27, 2020

Are you wondering what the future has in store for the way you market your business? Want to know what the top experts in the marketing arena think lies ahead for the next decade?

The team from Marketo recently reached out to some of the top leaders in the field to get their predictions, and they share their collective thoughts in this infographic.

Here are the experts they included:

  • Jessie Berry, Taplytics
  • Michael Brenner, Marketing Insider Group
  • Gurdeep Dhillon, Adobe
  • Ann Handley, MarketingProfs
  • Niranjan Kumbi, Adobe
  • Katie Martell
  • Paulo Cesar Freitas Martins, Adobe
  • Jaqi Saleem, Qualified Digital
  • Ben Scott, Grant Thornton Australia
  • Brian Solis

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

Marketing predictions infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

