 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

10 Social Media Trends to Follow in 2023 [Infographic]

Published May 12, 2023
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to increase brand visibility online? Want to learn about the hottest trends in social media in 2023?

The team from Mentionlytics share their social media trends in this infographic.

Here’s what makes their list:

  • TikTok
  • Social listening
  • Social ads
  • AR and VR
  • Video
  • Micro-influencers
  • Shoppable media
  • Social customer service
  • Gamified content
  • Social audio

Check out the infographic for more detail.

10 Social Media Trends to Follow in 2023

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The 2023 Creator Economy Report by the Influencer Marketing Factory
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
May 02, 2023
Socialinsider Launches Social Media Statistics Library to Boost Marketing Strategies
From Socialinsider
April 27, 2023

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell