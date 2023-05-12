10 Social Media Trends to Follow in 2023 [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to increase brand visibility online? Want to learn the hottest trends in social media in 2023?
The team from Mentionlytics share their social media trends in this infographic.
Here’s what makes their list:
- TikTok
- Social listening
- Social ads
- AR and VR
- Video
- Micro-influencers
- Shoppable media
- Social customer service
- Gamified content
- Social audio
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.