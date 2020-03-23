x
site logo

11 SEO Hacks Guaranteed to Deliver Impressive Results on Google [Infographic]

Author

By

Published

March 23, 2020

Are you looking for ways to build your presence on Google? Trying to implement an SEO strategy for your website?

The team from MicroCreatives share their copywriting 'hacks' in this graphic - and while 'hacks' in this context more relates to general tips, there are still some valuable notes to keep in mind as you go about your content creation process.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • Know your audience
  • Create a clickable table of contents
  • Write powerful headlines
  • Use effective meta descriptions
  • Write a compelling introduction
  • Use engaging headings
  • Create optimized and riveting content
  • Strategically insert the right keywords
  • Balance text with media
  • Leverage “bucket brigades” in your content
  • Add credibility with backlinks

Check out the infographic for more detail.

SEO tips infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy
© 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.