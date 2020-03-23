11 SEO Hacks Guaranteed to Deliver Impressive Results on Google [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to build your presence on Google? Trying to implement an SEO strategy for your website?
The team from MicroCreatives share their copywriting 'hacks' in this graphic - and while 'hacks' in this context more relates to general tips, there are still some valuable notes to keep in mind as you go about your content creation process.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Know your audience
- Create a clickable table of contents
- Write powerful headlines
- Use effective meta descriptions
- Write a compelling introduction
- Use engaging headings
- Create optimized and riveting content
- Strategically insert the right keywords
- Balance text with media
- Leverage “bucket brigades” in your content
- Add credibility with backlinks
Check out the infographic for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.