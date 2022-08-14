11 Tips to Improve and Refine Your SEO Strategy [Infographic]

How are your webpages ranking in Google search results? Seen any fluctuations or impacts in recent months?

Most websites have had to deal with some fairly significant declines in their search referral traffic of late, as Google continues to refine and improve its SERP rankings based on whatever it believes will provide the best results, and therefore keep people coming back to Google for their search needs.

But increasingly, as the web becomes more video-oriented, those results have also moved in-step, with video results from YouTube, for example, taking up more of the top spots. That, of course, isn’t the only big recent shift, but as user behavior evolves, you need to evolve your approach in line with the same, just as Google does, in order to keep ranking well.

And if you’re looking for ways to improve your SEO performance, SEMRush is one of the best sources to go to, with their in-depth knowledge and understanding of Search putting them in the box seat to both analyze and interpret the latest changes.

Hence, you need to check out this infographic. Here, the team from SEMRush have outlined 11 key tips for improving your Search performance – while you can get more in-depth and helpful notes on each point here.

Definitely worth checking against your current SEO process.