 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

12 Insights to Improve Your Social Media Marketing [Infographic]

Published Dec. 4, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

With the holiday push now moving into the peak phase, have you got all of your marketing and advertising materials in line, in order to maximize all of your opportunities in the season?

This “12 Days of Insights” listing from Emplifi could help.

Based on Emplifi’s “State of Consumer Branded Social Media Engagement” report, these twelve data points could help to guide your thinking, to ensure you’re meeting your audience where they’re looking, and catering to their needs.

Some valuable notes, which are also worth factoring into your 2026 plan.  

12 days of insights infographic
Filed Under: Social Marketing

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Sociallyin Earns Top Rankings Across Influencer Marketing, Social Media, Video Production, and…
From Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency
December 04, 2025
Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency logo
Warner Music Group and Feed.fm Partner to Bring Premium Music Clips to Apps
From Feed.fm
November 17, 2025
Feed.fm logo
Willow becomes the first Social Media Management Solution to enable native LinkedIn person tag…
From Willow
December 01, 2025
Willow logo
Editors' picks
Latest in Social Marketing
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.