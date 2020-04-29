15 Content Marketing Statistics That Actually Matter In 2020 [Infographic]

Content marketing is now a well-established approach for brands, and is being used by businesses of all sizes to generate leads and sales.

However, the content landscape has also matured, and become increasingly competitive. That can leave some feeling unsure as to what their content focus should be.

To help with this, the team from Graphic Rhythm Designs have put together this listing of content trends and insights, which provides more perspective on the most common content approaches, and how your industry peers are using content strategies.

Of course, you don't necessarily want to be like everyone else, but the notes here can help to provide some parameters around how you should be looking at content, and what you can expect, based on various industry studies.

Check out the full infographic below.