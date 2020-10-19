20 Web Design Dos & Don'ts for a Successful Small Business Website in 2021 [Infographic]

Are you considering a website refresh in the next 12 months? Want to know the best practices you should follow for website success?

The team from Red Website Design share the dos and don’ts of effective website construction in this infographic.

Here are the dos that make the list:

Keep your interface consistent

Design easy-to-use navigation

Change the color of visited links

Make it easy to scan your pages

Take content seriously

Check your website for errors

Minimize the number of choices

Label buttons according to what they do

Make things look like they work

Make your website responsive

Test your design

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.