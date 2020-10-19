20 Web Design Dos & Don'ts for a Successful Small Business Website in 2021 [Infographic]

Are you considering a website refresh in the next 12 months? Want to know the best practices you should follow for website success?
The team from Red Website Design share the dos and don’ts of effective website construction in this infographic.
Here are the dos that make the list:
- Keep your interface consistent
- Design easy-to-use navigation
- Change the color of visited links
- Make it easy to scan your pages
- Take content seriously
- Check your website for errors
- Minimize the number of choices
- Label buttons according to what they do
- Make things look like they work
- Make your website responsive
- Test your design
Check out the infographic for more detail.
