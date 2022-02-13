site logo

2022 Social Media Design Trends [Infographic]

Published Feb. 13, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking for new ways to give your social media presence a boost in 2022?

Your visual elements can play a key role, and can help to ensure that your posts and updates stand out in increasingly busy news feeds. They can also improve your broader branding efforts, by building brand recognition and association, helping to connect with your target audience more easily and immediately in-stream.

If you’re considering your visual approach, this will help – the team from Tailwind recently conducted a study to determine the key visual trends that are most likely to resonate in 2022. You can check out the full report here, or take a look at the infographic summary below.

Social media visual trends

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Top Instagram influencers in the USA by follower growth, 2021
From trendHERO
February 04, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.