22 Instagram Stats You Need to Know in 2020 [Infographic]

Will Instagram be a key platform of focus for your social media marketing efforts in 2020?

Instagram continued its rise in 2020, adding more users and expanding its offering - be it through new Stories additions, eCommerce tools, updates for IGTV and more. And as Instagram continues to grow, more brands are looking at how they can expand their Insta presence, and maximize their opportunities - and as we shift into the new year, that doesn't look set to change.

But in order to make the most of Instagram, you need to know the lay of the land. This new infographic from the team at squarelovin' showcases a range of stats and usage insights which can help you make more informed decisions about your marketing approach, and improve response rates.

There are some great insights here - check out the full infographic below.