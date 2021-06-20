25 Ways to Use Social Proof on Your eCommerce Website to Increase Sales [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to increase the conversion rate of your eCommerce website? Want to know how using social proof on your site can help?

The team from Red Website Design share 25 ways to use social proof on your eCommerce website in this infographic.

Here are a few that make the list:

Customer Testimonials

Celebrity Endorsements

Case Studies

Media Mentions

Trust Seals

Certifications & Badges

Platform Integrations

Ratings and Reviews

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.