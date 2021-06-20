x
25 Ways to Use Social Proof on Your eCommerce Website to Increase Sales [Infographic]

Published June 20, 2021
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to increase the conversion rate of your eCommerce website? Want to know how using social proof on your site can help?

The team from Red Website Design share 25 ways to use social proof on your eCommerce website in this infographic.

Here are a few that make the list:

  • Customer Testimonials
  • Celebrity Endorsements
  • Case Studies
  • Media Mentions
  • Trust Seals
  • Certifications & Badges
  • Platform Integrations
  • Ratings and Reviews

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Social proof in eCommerce info

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

