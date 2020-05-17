29 Psychological Pricing Tricks for a Powerful Marketing Strategy [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to grow your customer base? Want to learn some pricing tricks that can help you generate more sales and enquiries?

The team from TitleMax share their tips for success in this infographic.

Here are a few from their list:

Reduce the left digit by 1

Choose numbers with fewer syllables

Remove the comma

Use words related to a small amount

Show price in installments rather than a lump sum

Small daily equivalence

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.