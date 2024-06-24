29 Tips To Improve Your LinkedIn Strategy [Infographic]

Are you making the most of LinkedIn?

The professional social network has seen a surge in interest of late, with over a billion members driving record high levels of engagement in the app over the past year.

Well, LinkedIn’s actually been reporting ongoing “record levels” of engagement for years, but still, LinkedIn is seeing more activity, with its newsletters and collaborative articles, in particular, helping to drive more attention.

And with that in mind, maybe you want to revisit your LinkedIn strategy, and tap into that engagement.

If so, then this infographic may be for you. The team at Vizion Online have put together a handy overview of LinkedIn posting tips, which could help in your planning.

Some worthy notes to improve your LinkedIn fundamentals.