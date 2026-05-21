LinkedIn expands access to Crosscheck AI

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LinkedIn is expanding the availability of its artificial intelligence model comparison tool, called Crosscheck, to all users, beginning this week in the U.S.

Crosscheck enables LinkedIn users to pit different AI models against each other, in order to determine which is best for their specific business niche or sector.

Crosscheck enables users to share any prompt, which will then be matched for relevance with the various AI tools that Crosscheck can access. This includes the latest models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, etc. The system will then provide responses from two different AI tools, without identifying which models were chosen to produce each, and users can rate those responses for quality.

The idea is that this will provide an output comparison for different professional sectors, in order to better inform LinkedIn members as to the best AI models for their specific use case. LinkedIn also ranks the various AI models for overall performance and against job type specific metrics.

That could help to provide relevant insight to LinkedIn members, while also giving AI developers direct response data on the performance of their models for different use cases.

Crosscheck was originally released to LinkedIn Premium members last month.

As explained by LinkedIn: “AI is becoming a daily tool for hundreds of millions of professionals and the models they choose shape the quality of their work. Crosscheck brings together LinkedIn's unique assets — professional identity at global scale, rich career metadata, and enterprise-grade trust infrastructure — with statistical innovations purpose-built for professional evaluation to help professionals understand the best models for their role.”

This could be a handy tool to help professionals uncover the right AI tools for their usage, with anonymized insight from LinkedIn’s network of professionals indicating the value of each AI model for different use cases.

At the same time, Crosscheck also provides a valuable measurement tool for AI developers, which could make LinkedIn’s audience sampling option a key test of the viability and value of their tools.

LinkedIn said that Crosscheck availability will be expanded to more LinkedIn users in the coming months.