4 Tips for Reaching New Customers with Your Instagram Shop [Infographic]

Looking for ways to maximize your eCommerce performance this holiday season?

Instagram Shops, which the platform has been developing throughout the year, offer significant opportunity to reach engaged, active browsers, on the platform that they’re already using. And if you have an Instagram Shop set-up, Instagram recently provided some quick pointers to help you maximize your efforts.

The suggestions are fairly simple, but they could help drive better results for your brand. In particular, live-stream shopping is on the rise, and you can run IG Live broadcasts focused on offers and promotions leading into the season.

Some good pointers, which could help to get you thinking.