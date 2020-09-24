x
4 Trends Changing the Marketing Landscape in 2020 & Beyond [Infographic]

Sept. 24, 2020

Are you looking for new ways to reach more potential customers? Want to know the trends that provide opportunities your competitors aren’t taking advantage of?

Maryville University share the marketing technology trends they think you should look out for in this infographic.

Here’s what makes their list:

  • Marketing Automation
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Experiential Marketing
  • Executive Branding

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

Marketing trends infographic

