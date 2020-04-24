4 Ways COVID-19 is Affecting Millennial and Gen Z Consumers [Infographic]

While the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are far-reaching, it's impossible, at this stage, to fully understand just how significant the impact of coronavirus will be on how we live, how we interact, and how we engage with businesses moving forward.

Some trends are immediate - increased panic buying in supermarkets, hand sanitizer selling out, home gym equipment on the rise. But over time, those short-term shifts evolve, and the trends that are now being established could actually be longer-term, particularly among younger, more impressionable demographic groups that are still developing key elements in their approach to life.

Which is why this research is interesting - digital analytics provider Perksy has conducted a new study into how COVID-19 is impacting Millennial and Gen Z approaches to products, as well as emerging trends among younger audiences.

There are some interesting notes here - worth considering in your marketing outreach.