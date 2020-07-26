4 Ways to Get Started with WhatsApp for Business [Infographic]

While Facebook Messenger is the most popular messaging app in most Western regions, WhatsApp is also hugely popular, with a growing number of people turning to the app due to its more robust privacy features.

WhatsApp, overall, is also the biggest messaging app in the world, with over 2 billion active users. Given this, it makes sense that more businesses are now considering WhatsApp as a potential digital marketing option, and while there are various limitations in using private messaging apps for brand messaging, WhatsApp is continually evolving its tools and options, which could make it a more relevant consideration for your business.

Are you considering the potential of WhatsApp for your audience outreach efforts? If you are, then this guide is for you - this week, Facebook has provided a set of tips on how to make best use of the WhatsApp Business app, which was made available to all businesses early last year.

In addition to these pointers, you can learn more about WhatsApp for business in this Boost with Facebook training course.